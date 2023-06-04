But while the complex nature of transfer negotiations make it difficult to pinpoint precise completion dates, the Blues’ sporting director is adamant the club are working hard to strengthen.

The transfer window opens on June 14, with Pompey having already voiced their desire to recruit 9-10 new faces.

Having released eight players amid uncertain futures facing Ronan Curtis, Reeco Hackett and Denver Hume, it promises to be a large summer overhaul.

Overseeing his second transfer window with the Blues is Hughes – and he’s relishing the challenge.

But he’s unable to predict dates for when work behind the scenes will yield the new signings so desperately required.

Hughes told The News: ‘Would we like to have our squad put together by June 30? We absolutely would, if that’s possible – but it's highly unlikely.

‘Some clubs have been involved in play-offs and cup finals, a lot have gone away to domestic internationals, and there is a knock-on effect.

It's going to be a busy summer at Fratton Park after the transfer window opens on June 14. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘There is no set formula for a point where business starts to happen, but one of the things we’ll set up and be really proactive on is making sure we’re on top of our own business and successful in what we want to do moving forward.

‘We want to be as proactive as we can, but sometimes if you’re trying to buy a player from another club, there are multiple parties involved and you must wait for them to become options.

‘So there’s no straightforward formula, but we want to be as proactive as we can be, that’s the one guarantee we do have.

‘We’ve been working on a few bits straight away and have some long-standing targets we are hoping to be really proactive on, but it’s incredibly difficult to nail down a date of when they will or won’t become options.’

Pompey are scheduled to return to training on Monday, June 26 for the start of pre-season.

They are then heading to southern Spain on July 2 for a six-day training camp, with a friendly pencilled in during their time there.

Hughes added: I don't want to sound non-committal (on dates of signings).

‘We just want to be proactive and at the point where we feel that, if something is right, we’ll endeavour and do our best to try to get it done.