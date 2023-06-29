Unfortunately for John Mousinho, the whippy right-arm seam delivered by goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo sent his plastic stumps cartwheeling, amid howls of laughter.

Admittedly, the ever-cheerful Jon Harley’s joyous celebrations upon the left-hander’s dismissal were a little over the top and wholly inappropriate to cricket, nonetheless spirits were high.

It was back to pre-season training for Pompey and, at the end of a highly-productive day, the Blues’ coaching staff were unwinding – albeit in-between checking Ashes progress.

After two days of medical and physical testing, followed by a day off, Pompey’s new-look squad assembled for the first time ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Thursday morning marked a return to the training pitches at their Hilsea base, with plenty of familiar faces and, reassuringly, a number of new ones, under the gaze of Mousinho and his staff.

The most recent signing, Jack Sparkes, didn’t participate, instead undertaking physical testing, although occasionally ventured over to watch his new team-mates in action.

Joe Morrell and Paddy Lane were also absent, handed extended leave having played internationally over the summer, although scheduled to return for next week’s Spanish training camp.

Pompey were back for pre-season training at their Hilsea training base. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8910)

As for Jay Mingi, unsurprisingly he was not present and neither have the club received a note to be excused from his representative.

The truth is, nobody expected his attendance, and the midfielder’s final day as a Pompey player will be on Friday, before heading off to wherever upon the expiry of his contract.

Still, with 18 outfield players and four goalkeepers, including Academy youngster Bastian Smith, there were healthy numbers on the first day back.

What’s more, not a single triallist or loanee were among them, as sporting director Rich Hughes & Co strive to end the reliance on short-termism in favour of constructing solid foundations.

Christian Saydee and a team-mate take a breather after being put through their paces on the opening day of pre-season training. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8898)

Indeed, while Sparkes was elsewhere, the other six pre-season captures all featured, consisting of Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson.

Training involved hard running interspersed with football, primarily overseen by Max Whittingham, last season’s strength and conditioning coach with the Academy. And yes, that’s his son.

With the running involving laps of the top pitch, Sean Raggett and Colby Bishop impressively led their respective groups, with Marlon Pack, Harry Jewitt-White and Haji Mnoga also performing well.

Meanwhile, in the goalkeeper training area, Norris, Toby Steward, Josh Oluwayemi and Smith were put through their paces by Prodomo.

Strength and conditioning coach Max Whittingham leads Pompey's return to pre-season training. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-8848)

Elsewhere, Ronan Curtis was in the gym, working on his rehabilitation from the ACL injury, although Pompey’s longest-serving player will soon be out of contract having turned down a club offer.

Reassuringly then that tradition continues to be maintained through Kev McCormack, still around to greet every pre-season arrival in his own inimitable as the assistant kitman heads towards a quarter-of-a-century of sterling Fratton Park service.