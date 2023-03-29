The Pompey midfielder got his second start on the bounce under his belt, as Rob Page’s side picked up a 1-0 success over Latvia last night.

And Morrell was lauded for the quality of his performance in the middle of the park, coming off the back of an outing from the outset against Croatia on Sunday.

The 26-year-old helped The Dragons to a 1-1 draw, as he kept Luka Modric under wraps and his side snared a dramatic late leveller through Nathan Broadhead.

It was Morrell’s showing last night, however, that had Wales fans clamouring to heap praise on the Luton Town signing on Twitter.

'Say what you like about him, but Joe Morrell was immense tonight. Stepped up in a big way in that midfield.’ said @Harri_Burton. ‘There’s no way he should be playing League One football. Absolutely key to our victory tonight - seemed to float across the pitch. My MOTM.’

Wales fan @asoundreaction echoed that sentiment, as he said: ‘Joe Morrell was a colossus tonight. Which is ironic given how little he is. Retained the ball so well. Found space. Never gave the ball away and his passing was laser guided. Take a bow sir.’

The praise kept coming, as @callumw_15 added: ‘Joe Morrell does his job so effectively you barely notice him on the pitch, a sign of a consistent player.’

Joe Morrell has been lauded for his Wales form. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

And Swansea fan @harrilew6 made it clear he’d like to see the dynamo at the Liberty Stadium.

He said: ‘I say this every international break, but I’d take Joe Morrell at the Swans every day of the week. Very tidy player, no clue how he’s still in League One.’

The two opening results lead Wales top of the formative Group E table, with boss Page lauding the new energy in his international side as the likes of Morrell come into the reckoning.

He told BBC: ‘There’s a good energy in the changing room now.

‘The training we’ve done has been very good, probably more intense than what we’ve done in the past.

‘It’s a clean slate and it gives me a chance to put my stamp on it even more.

‘Everyone can now see the energy which has come into the team.