Non-league goal sensation Alfie Rutherford reveals truth over summer talk of Portsmouth return

And one of non-league football’s hottest properties is adamant he’s content with playing outside of the Football League for now.

The former Blues academy youngster saw his profile soar last term, off the back of a 32-goal campaign which saw Dorking Wanderers promoted to the National League.

That saw talk of League One interest for the 24-year-old, including from the Blues who released Rutherford at the age of 16.

The Copnor striker has now given his side of the story over what unfolded, as speculation of a Pompey return intensified.

Rutherford said: ‘I honestly didn’t know anything about it.

‘Someone put something on Twitter and it all just erupted from that.

‘Literally nothing happened. I was seeing it all on Twitter and now I can see where rumours start from.

Alfie Rutherford (photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images).

‘It came from one person - and it just blew up from there.

‘I know Danny Cowley from when he was managing at our level.

‘When it all came about I was just watching it all unfold on Twitter and, to be honest, I just found it quite funny. Some people seem to know more about me than I know about myself!

‘People were saying things and I’m thinking: “where are you getting this information from?”.

‘It baffled me to be honest, because none of it was true!

‘What people seemed to know about me was the funniest thing.

‘There was some random information flying around - none of it true!’

Rutherford is currently recovering from open-heart surgery and is expected to go under the knife, after suffering a knee anterior cruciate ligament injury in September.

The former Moneyfields and Hawks man is confident of making a full recovery, however, and hitting the goal trail for his current employers.

Despite all the talk of going into the Football League, Rutherford explained he’s content with playing for a semi-professional outfit at a level where spending has reached new heights.

Rutherford added: ‘I’ve not had contact from league clubs and I’m not really that interested yet, if I’m honest.

‘Some of the clubs in League One and League Two can’t compete with the budgets in the National League anyway.

‘I work as a roofer and I’m thinking about going back to university to do a business management course at the moment.

