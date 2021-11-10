But the 20-year-old has reaffirmed his commitment to making an impact at Fratton Park, after his maiden senior effort capped an impressive display against Crystal Palace under-21s.

The forward scored the Blues’ second goal in the 3-0 success with a perfectly timed header, to help his side to an unlikely Papa John’s Trophy qualification from Southern Group B.

After providing the assist to fellow loanee Miguel Azeez’s opener, the Norwich City loanee got in on the act himself before George Hirst confirmed progression to the round-of-32 with an injury-time strike.

Ahadme’s all-round performance will have given him the confidence boost he craved after a disappointing spell for the club so far.

After a goal-laden pre-season, the Moroccan has failed to find the same form once the competitive action got underway.

That led to Danny Cowley taking Ahadme out of the firing as he adapted to the demands of League One, with the striker omitted from nine of the past 11 squads.

Despite he’s recent difficulties, the former Oviedo B man isn’t giving up on making the grade at Pompey.

Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme has admitted he’s found senior football ‘tough’ following his arrival from Norwich City in the summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Ahadme said: ‘It’s been a bit tough to be honest.

‘This is my first year playing in senior football because last season I spent the whole season injured so I didn’t really play, so this is my first season in the senior game and I’m adapting and trying to do my best. I’m learning every day.

‘I would say I’ve had to learn to play with my back to goal and linking up the play, because that’s what the coach asks me to do. The physicality is high in this league so I’m really learning and getting stronger.