John Mousinho's side are now seven points clear at the top of League One

Pompey celebrate Marlon Pack's goal which put them 2-0 up at Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/PorSportsImages

Pompey sprinted further ahead of League One's chasing pack as they registered a fourth-successive victory.

Abu Kamara was the hero, netting twice to steer John Mousinho's men to a 3-0 success at Matt Taylor's Shrewsbury.

He broke the deadlock in stoppage time at the end of a disappointing first half in terms of attacking quality from the visitors, converting Marlon Pack's long throw.

The second half was far different for the Blues, however, stepping up their game and adding a far greater goal threat to their approach.

Pack converted Lane's pass to make it 2-0 and then, six minutes from time, Kamara grabbed his second to seal a comfortable win.

With results elsewhere, it means the Blues are now seven points clear of second-placed Peterborough, extending their advantage by one point.

Mousinho had named an unchanged side from the one which defeated Bolton earlier in the week.

Kamara was given the green light after limping off with injury in that 2-0 success, while Kusini Yengi retained his starting spot, despite the return of Colby Bishop.

Bishop instead was named on the bench in place of Josh Martin, having missed the previous two matches with an ankle injury.

It took Pompey until the 24th minute before their first meaningful attempt on goal, through Jack Sparkes’ hopeful left-footed shot from outside the box, which was dealt with comfortably by the keeper.

Yengi should have broken the deadlock on 29 minutes when Lane pulled the ball back from the far post and, on the run, the Australian crashed a left-footed shot over the bar from eight-yards out.

Then, entering one minute of time added-on, Pack launched a long throw from the left which bounced once and was met with an athletic finish at the far post by Kamara, getting the best of Jordan Shipley.

The Blues headed in at the break 1-0 up and started the second half offering far more danger than the first, with Kamara and Lane both going close.

Then, on 62 minutes, Lane broke down the left in acres of space and took his time before producing a low cross which was finished at the near post by Pack to make it 2-0.

