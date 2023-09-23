Connor Ogilvie misses today's clash with Lincoln through a groin injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The left-back came off in the second half of Tuesday night’s 3-2 win at Barnsley with a groin injury.

He remains sidelined for this afternoon’s Fratton Park clash, with Jack Sparkes coming in as his replacement.

That represents two changes to the side which won so impressively in the week to reach League One’s summit.

The other alteration is Abu Kamara replacing Gavin Whyte, with the Irishman dropping to the bench.

Elsewhere, Sean Raggett is back on the bench after recovering from a foot injury sustained during the warm-up at Derby.

However, the Blues are still without Christian Saydee, Kusini Yengi, Anthony Scully and Tom Lowery.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Bishop, Kamara.