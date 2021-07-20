Gassan Ahadme is handed another chance to shine for Pompey in this afternoon's Bristol City clash. Picture: Paul Collins

The striker, who is available on loan from Norwich, lines-up alongside John Marquis for this afternoon’s friendly against the Championship side.

He netted a 26-minute hat-trick on his Pompey bow against the Hawks and has continued to impress, most recently on the St George’s Park training camp.

Ahadme is the only triallist in Danny Cowley’s starting XI for the Blues’ latest fixture ahead of the League One campaign.

New recruits Kieron Freeman, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe also start for Pompey.

While the likes of Haji Mnoga, Callum Johnson, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Ellis Harrison are earmarked for the second half, alongside seven triallists.