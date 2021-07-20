Norwich's Gassan Ahadme given more time to shine for Portsmouth in Bristol City friendly

Gassan Ahadme has been handed another chance to impress as Pompey face Bristol City.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:05 pm
Gassan Ahadme is handed another chance to shine for Pompey in this afternoon's Bristol City clash. Picture: Paul Collins
Gassan Ahadme is handed another chance to shine for Pompey in this afternoon's Bristol City clash. Picture: Paul Collins

The striker, who is available on loan from Norwich, lines-up alongside John Marquis for this afternoon’s friendly against the Championship side.

He netted a 26-minute hat-trick on his Pompey bow against the Hawks and has continued to impress, most recently on the St George’s Park training camp.

Ahadme is the only triallist in Danny Cowley’s starting XI for the Blues’ latest fixture ahead of the League One campaign.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

New recruits Kieron Freeman, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe also start for Pompey.

While the likes of Haji Mnoga, Callum Johnson, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Ellis Harrison are earmarked for the second half, alongside seven triallists.

Pompey: Bass, Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Ahadme, Marquis.

Bristol CityPortsmouthPompey