'Not a fan of that...Line up looks good' - Portsmouth fans deliver verdict on latest team news against Wycombe
Pompey fans have had their say on the side to face Wycombe this afternoon.
Danny Cowley makes three changes for the lunchtime trip to Adams Park with Connor Ogilvie, Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett coming into the starting XI.
The Blues boss has kept with the formation that beat MK Dons in the FA Cup last week, remaining with a back three.
Loan pair of Scarlett and Dale come back into the side after they missed last week’s Cup tie after being refused permission to feature by their parent clubs.
There’s no place for Zak Swanson, who misses out on the 18-man squad, while Joe Morrell features on the bench after returning from the World Cup on Friday.
A win for Pompey would see them climb into the play-offs as they look to find a winning comeback to League One.
The Fratton faithful have had their say on the latest team news to face Wycombe on social media.
Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.
@pfcmccloud: Decent, I really feel it would’ve been better to have Hume in that LWB role and maybe Ogilvie LCB but decent either way.
@Niall_Judge26: Not a fan of that. Ogilvie isn’t a wing back & Morrison playing right centre back in a 3 Also, Curtis starting over Hackett…
@Pompey_1898: Hume plays brilliant and demonstrates a skill that we have seriously lacked, so Danny drops him.
Hope we scrape a win today but have no faith in DC's lucky dip team selection/tactics.
@PFCperspectives: No idea what’s going on there. Could be a few formations.
@ebrbtfwfdb: Good to see 3 at back but if not done properly it often becomes 5-3-2 and you end up more defensive.
@debojono: Brain not functioning, is Dane on wing?
@PFCRhys_: DANE SCARLETT ON THE WING MY PROPHECY IS COMING TRUE.
@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks good, here's hoping for a Pompey victory away at Wycombe, PUP.
@TomHaustead: Hume needs to be left wing back for me. Otherwise decent.
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: 3 points a must today! Need to win our games in hand