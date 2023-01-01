News you can trust since 1877
Player ratings from Pompey's 3-1 defeat against Charlton.

'Not a good day at the office...standout player...struggled to get a real foothold' - Portsmouth player ratings from 3-1 defeat against Charlton - in pictures

Pompey’s New Year’s Day was dealt a major blow with a 3-1 defeat to Charlton.

By Pepe Lacey
4 minutes ago

Check out our player ratings from the loss at Fratton Park.

1. Josh Griffiths - 6

Couldn’t do much to deny either of the goals but had another solid afternoon between the sticks.

Photo: NationalWorld

2. Zak Swanson - 6

(Replaced by Josh Koroma on 77 minutes) Kept Blackett-Taylor at bay but a number of loose passes let his performance down.

Photo: National World

3. Sean Raggett - 5

Not a good day at the office having been at fault for both goals. First being put on the floor by Rak-Sakyi before giving away the ball in the build-up to the second.

Photo: NationalWorld

4. Michael Morrison - 5

(Replaced by Jay Mingi on 75 minutes) Troubled by Leaburn for the majority of the game but used his power to restrict the striker’s attempts on goal.

Photo: NationalWorld

