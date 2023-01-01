Pompey’s New Year’s Day was dealt a major blow with a 3-1 defeat to Charlton.
Check out our player ratings from the loss at Fratton Park.
1. Josh Griffiths - 6
Couldn’t do much to deny either of the goals but had another solid afternoon between the sticks.
Photo: NationalWorld
2. Zak Swanson - 6
(Replaced by Josh Koroma on 77 minutes) Kept Blackett-Taylor at bay but a number of loose passes let his performance down.
Photo: National World
3. Sean Raggett - 5
Not a good day at the office having been at fault for both goals. First being put on the floor by Rak-Sakyi before giving away the ball in the build-up to the second.
Photo: NationalWorld
4. Michael Morrison - 5
(Replaced by Jay Mingi on 75 minutes) Troubled by Leaburn for the majority of the game but used his power to restrict the striker’s attempts on goal.
Photo: NationalWorld