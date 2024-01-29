Not again: Ex-Portsmouth, Birmingham and Oxford United man given THIRD red card in 24 matches
The attacking left-back made 18 appearances and scored once during his time at Fratton Park.
A former Pompey player has again seen red - with a third sending off in 24 matches.
Steve Seddon had never been dismissed in five-and-half years of first-team football, totalling 166 games during spells at Birmingham, Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon, Oxford United, Cambridge United and, of course, the Blues.
However, after joining Burton on a season-long loan for 2023-24, the defender has received his marching orders three times since September.
That includes being sent off against Pompey for two bookable offences in the Brewers’ 2-0 defeat in November.
Seddon’s latest red card in Saturday’s goalless draw at Cambridge, which leaves Burton 17th in League One.
Having been cautioned for kicking the ball away in the 64th minute, within seconds he fouled Jack Lankester and earned a second yellow.
His team-mates subsequently held on for a draw, taking new boss Martin Paterson’s tally to four points from three matches since his January appointment.
It's another set-back for the 26-year-old, who had an encouraging Fratton Park loan spell in the second of the 2019-20 season, yet has never quite kicked on.
Recruited by Kenny Jackett in January 2020, the attacking left back made 18 appearances and scored once as the campaign was curtailed early through Covid.
With Pompey returning to action for the League One play-offs, Seddon was overlooked for the semi-final first leg against Oxford United, yet replaced Lee Brown for the Kassam Stadium fixture.
He featured for the opening 60 minutes, before substituted for Brown, as the Blues heartbreakingly lost 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.
Returning to parent club Birmingham, since then he has represented Wimbledon (lona), while joined Oxford permanently in July 2021, where John Mousinho was among his team-mates.
Since then he has been loaned to Cambridge and now Burton, where this season he has made 30 appearances and scored twice.
However, there have been red cards against Exeter (September), Pompey (November) and now, this month, against Cambridge.
Burton are scheduled to visit Fratton Park on March 12.