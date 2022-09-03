'Not comfortable...Just hope three goals is enough...An interesting one' - Portsmouth fans have had their say on latest team news against Peterborough
The Fratton faithful have given their verdict on Pompey's side to face Peterborough this afternoon.
Danny Cowley makes one change from the side that beat Port Vale last week, which saw his side move to the summit of League One.
Connor Ogilvie is the big absentee from the squad with Clark Robertson coming into replace the former Gillingham defender at left-back.
Michael Morrison has recovered from his knock to the head at Vale Park and is fit to keep his place in the starting XI.
Most Popular
-
1
'Another towering display'... 'That's four goals in eight days'... 'What a ball into the box'...Neil Allen's match ratings from Portsmouth 2-1 win over Peterborough
-
2
‘I’m living in the moment’: Portsmouth boss shrugs off recall fears - yet admits cherishing every day with brilliant Spurs starlet
-
3
Sent-off Portsmouth youngster Haji Mnoga sent clear message by Gillingham boss Neil Harris following nightmare start to life at Priestfield
-
4
‘I don't think there's any limit to how high he can play’ - Midfielder becomes latest Portsmouth figure to tip Spurs starlet with successful future
-
5
Portsmouth 2 Peterborough 1: Neil Allen's verdict - Something special is stirring as inspirational Fratton faithful demonstrate their unconquerable might
Meanwhile, new signing Josh Koroma makes the bench after his late deadline day move to the Blues on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.
Dane Scarlett starts alongside Colby Bishop with the Spurs loanee looking to score his third goal in three games.
With Pompey looking to continue their impressive start to the League One season, the Fratton faithful have had their say on the side to face Peterborough this afternoon.
Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.
@jmp_powell: That’s a blow with Ogilvie , been arguably our best player overall and chipped in with a few goals as well.
@Merl1n79: No Ogilive and no Hume on the bench either. Hopefully nothing serious.
@pfcmccloud: Zero defenders on the bench is scary.
@pompey_geez_1: Imagine this was last week while the window was open.
@Ryan24831615: Why not utilise Freeman/Swanson, neither of them are even on the bench?
@ELilliLDWorman: Not comfortable with Robertson play LB….I’m free if you need me.
@edzibit: I hope we don’t get a defensive injury.
@jamiepfc1: Three cbs and no Ogilvie what’s going on here then?
@ChillandBill1: Got a feeling Morrison is going to score and the great Dane is going to bag a brace. Just hope three goals is enough for Pompey to win.
@CowleysCows: No Ogilvie is a worry hope its short term. Robertson at left back is an interesting one.
Definitely going to be an interesting tactical game with two high scoring teams with defensive changes.