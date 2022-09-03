Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley makes one change from the side that beat Port Vale last week, which saw his side move to the summit of League One.

Connor Ogilvie is the big absentee from the squad with Clark Robertson coming into replace the former Gillingham defender at left-back.

Michael Morrison has recovered from his knock to the head at Vale Park and is fit to keep his place in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, new signing Josh Koroma makes the bench after his late deadline day move to the Blues on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Dane Scarlett starts alongside Colby Bishop with the Spurs loanee looking to score his third goal in three games.

With Pompey looking to continue their impressive start to the League One season, the Fratton faithful have had their say on the side to face Peterborough this afternoon.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@jmp_powell: That’s a blow with Ogilvie , been arguably our best player overall and chipped in with a few goals as well.

@Merl1n79: No Ogilive and no Hume on the bench either. Hopefully nothing serious.

@pfcmccloud: Zero defenders on the bench is scary.

@pompey_geez_1: Imagine this was last week while the window was open.

@Ryan24831615: Why not utilise Freeman/Swanson, neither of them are even on the bench?

@ELilliLDWorman: Not comfortable with Robertson play LB….I’m free if you need me.

@edzibit: I hope we don’t get a defensive injury.

@jamiepfc1: Three cbs and no Ogilvie what’s going on here then?

@ChillandBill1: Got a feeling Morrison is going to score and the great Dane is going to bag a brace. Just hope three goals is enough for Pompey to win.

@CowleysCows: No Ogilvie is a worry hope its short term. Robertson at left back is an interesting one.