Pompey maintained their place at the top of League One with a solid victory over Lincoln.
John Mousinho’s men fought back from Hakeeb Adelakun’s early goal to earn a 2-1 triumph through Paddy Lane and Regan Poole.
Despite dominant for most of the game, the Blues looked a little leggy and lethargic following the recent heavy schedule, yet managed to see out another three points.
Here are our Pompey player ratings…
1. Will Norris - 7
One nervy moment when he made an excellent take, only to drop the ball, before making a good stop. Then produced a match-winning save in stoppage time to deny O’Connor’s header at point-blank range. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Always an important outlet for Pompey down the right and developing a decent understanding with Lane. Put some questioning balls into the box in the first-half especially, while such a reliable figure defensively. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 7
The match winner against his former club, although there was no celebration from the defender. Another strong display, especially in the dying stages with Pompey getting a little nervy. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Such a dominant figure in the air and largely faultless display from the big centre-half who is proving an inspired capture. Some big headers late on and another impressive showing. Photo: Jason Brown