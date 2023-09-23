News you can trust since 1877
Paddy Lane nets an eighth-minute equaliser for Pompey in front of the Fratton End against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPaddy Lane nets an eighth-minute equaliser for Pompey in front of the Fratton End against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Not effective enough', 'Mixed bag', 'Continues to flourish': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Lincoln - gallery

Pompey maintained their place at the top of League One with a solid victory over Lincoln.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:55 BST

John Mousinho’s men fought back from Hakeeb Adelakun’s early goal to earn a 2-1 triumph through Paddy Lane and Regan Poole.

Despite dominant for most of the game, the Blues looked a little leggy and lethargic following the recent heavy schedule, yet managed to see out another three points.

Here are our Pompey player ratings…

One nervy moment when he made an excellent take, only to drop the ball, before making a good stop. Then produced a match-winning save in stoppage time to deny O’Connor’s header at point-blank range.

1. Will Norris - 7

One nervy moment when he made an excellent take, only to drop the ball, before making a good stop. Then produced a match-winning save in stoppage time to deny O’Connor’s header at point-blank range. Photo: Jason Brown

Always an important outlet for Pompey down the right and developing a decent understanding with Lane. Put some questioning balls into the box in the first-half especially, while such a reliable figure defensively.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Always an important outlet for Pompey down the right and developing a decent understanding with Lane. Put some questioning balls into the box in the first-half especially, while such a reliable figure defensively. Photo: Jason Brown

The match winner against his former club, although there was no celebration from the defender. Another strong display, especially in the dying stages with Pompey getting a little nervy.

3. Regan Poole - 7

The match winner against his former club, although there was no celebration from the defender. Another strong display, especially in the dying stages with Pompey getting a little nervy. Photo: Jason Brown

Such a dominant figure in the air and largely faultless display from the big centre-half who is proving an inspired capture. Some big headers late on and another impressive showing.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Such a dominant figure in the air and largely faultless display from the big centre-half who is proving an inspired capture. Some big headers late on and another impressive showing. Photo: Jason Brown

