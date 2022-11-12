'Not good enough yet again. Never getting out of League One' - Portsmouth fans react to 1-1 draw at Morecambe

Danny Cowley’s side were held to a frustrating 1-1 by the Shrimps as their winless run the Mazuma Stadium continues.

And if it wasn’t for the excellence of on-loan keeper Josh Griffiths, Pompey could’ve been returning home from their longest trip of the season with nothing.

The result means the Blues remain in the play-off places on goal difference.

But after a third 1-1 league draw in a row, many fans are starting to seriously doubt the side’s promotion credentials.

Here’s what fans on social media have been saying after today’s result.

@greatuncleape: Josh Griffiths is the only player to come out of that with any credit. Morecambe sliced #Pompey open several times and but for woeful finishing, could have won 4-1. Things need to change quickly or it’s goodbye Cowleys.

@AtlGorillaTalk: A disappointing 1-1 draw for #Pompey. Griffiths made two impressive saves. Defence was sloppy. Not ruthless enough. A very frustrating match to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pompey players at the final whistle at Fratton Park.

@_GButs: We’re never getting out of League One are we?

@Samalaaarr: Another 2 points dropped. Barely a thing created.

Couldn’t have argued if Morecambe had got a second goal there. Rubbish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jeffharris_665: Look to the positives we didn’t lose.

@JunedAh45341887: HMS piss the league has sunk to the bottom of the solent #pompey

@scottpompey: Not good enough yet again #pompey.

@Smith78Matt: Are we allowed to say this isn’t good enough yet? #pompey

Advertisement Hide Ad

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Am I wrong to think I’m happy with a point in the end! #pompey