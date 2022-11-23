‘Not highest on our list of goals’: Ipswich Town boss on Portsmouth Trophy exit

McKenna suggested the competition wasn’t at the top of his priority list, after their 2-0 home reverse to the Blues.

A goal in each half saw Danny Cowley’s side progress to the last 16 of the competition Pompey won in 2019.

McKenna acknowledged his side weren’t at their most fluent, as they failed to make more of early pressure and then conceded to Dane Scarlett’s side.

Pompey then fashioned chances on the counter after the restart, before putting the game to bed in stoppage time through Zak Swanson.

McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘It was a mixed bag, really, and a disappointing night overall as we go out of the competition.

‘We probably weren’t at our most cohesive across the game in general, which is probably understandable with the number of changes and people coming into the team who haven’t trained with us very much. We had to move people round in positions

‘There were a few good aspects in the performance and I thought we started really well but, from the moment we conceded we became a bit scruffy after that.

Kieran McKenna. Pic: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

‘It is what it is. It’s certainly not the highest on our list of goals this season so, where we’re at with the squad at the moment, we move on to our main targets.

‘It gave us a chance to give some younger players some minutes. For example, Cameron Humphreys came in during the earlier games and has been absolutely terrific when slotting in for the league games.

‘That’s one of the benefits of the competition. In the early stages we were able to make the number of changes we wanted to make and if the health of the squad was a bit different then the goal for tonight would have been a bit different.

‘As it is, it’s probably the right time for us to exit this, unfortunately, in terms of where our main priorities and goals are.

‘Of course we want to win every game and we’re really grateful to the fans who have come out to the games and were still there and cheering for us at the end.’

Despite not valuing the Papa John’s Trophy too highly, McKenna sent on the likes of Cameron Burgess and Wes Burns in a bid to get back into the game in the second half.

McKenna was adamant Burns, who got the winner in the league clash between the two sides in October, should have been given a penalty after a challenge by Denver Hume in the box in stoppage time.

He added: ‘We should have had a blatant penalty at the end and then the excitement of a penalty shootout. It’s a shame they couldn’t get it but we are grateful for the support.