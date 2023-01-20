Not man we wanted and a massive gamble - but time to get behind new Portsmouth boss

Welcome John, pleased that you are able to bring in a more experienced backroom staff to help you turn the good ship Pompey around. All managers are a gamble, this is a bigger one due to his lack of experience though, and the fact he's not been more than a set-piece coach, but we all hope it’s the right call. Let's hope he's backed in the transfer window and in bringing in much better coaching staff by the owners, to give him a fair crack at the whip.

PUP

Gary Butcher

I don't agree with this appointment but now it is made we need to support him. For the passionate fans of Pompey, which in my opinion is the majority, we must support him and give the team 100% support. If it doesn't work and we are relegated it will be Hughes and Cullen that must be held accountable for not explaining the real situation in the EFL to the Eisners, not this young lad. PUP

Robin Carpenter

Massive gamble and I hope it comes off, if not Cullen and Hughes will have to face the consequences.

Gary Nealgrove

John Mousinho Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

It is a gamble but everyone has to start somewhere . Our players have ability which they showed at the beginning of season, they are just missing belief and confidence right now. Maybe he's the one who can do that - at least give the guy a chance.

Mike Cunningham

Welcome to pompey. I just don't get it, much more experienced applicants wanting the job but we decided to get a novice, this tells me and all the supporters that the club wants to remain in the lower leagues. Oh so disappointed.

Jeff Stone

Plymouth and Ipswich managers I think that's their first job as managers. Let's get behind him never know might work. Then might not.

Steve Beech

I’ll be down the Park tomorrow to cheer on my beloved blues,welcome to Pompey John,and good luck .PUP.

Keith White

Give the man a chance. Best wishes and good luck for a successful time at PFC.

Pete Brown

It’s done. Let’s support this now and give him a chance. Moaning about it is pointless.

Josh Smeeton

Eddie Howe was young and inexperienced when he took over at Bournemouth and now the best English coach in the UK. They must see something similar in him.

Mick Davis

Who needs Mourinho! We’ve got Mousinho!

Charlie Penrose

Massive gamble yes and a lot of reputations are riding on this appointment. I believe we are in a relegation scrap and this season's abject failure is probably going to put us back at least two years maybe more if we drop out of League One.

Barrie Jenkins

All the best John , and welcome to Pompey.

Neale Harkness

He may not be the one we wanted but he is what we have got. Lets just get behind him and the team and hope they can salvage something from the season. Judge him on what he does for the remainder of the season at least before we jump to conclusions.

