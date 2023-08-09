‘Not many can live with him’: Portsmouth boss’ plan to turn Aussie striker into League One force after flying start

Yengi smashed into two goals to fire the Blues into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 success at Forest Green.

That made it three finishes in two games after his late, late leveller as a substitute on his debut against Bristol Rovers.

The 24-year-old’s mix of pace and power made it a tough night’s work for the home side’s defence, with Mousinho now looking to see the Aussie make the strides to turn himself into a wrecking ball of a front man for his new side.

Kusini Yengi celebrates his second goal at Forest Green. Pic: Jason Brown.

Mousinho said: ‘Overall I’m really pleased with Kusini’s contribution, he’s a real physical presence up front.

‘He probably had four or five chances which is great.

‘There was one early on which he will probably be upset he didn’t put away. Then there was a header which the keeper made a good save from.

‘Overall his work rate, the way he held the ball up and ultimately putting the ball in the back of the net means really good things for Kas.

‘He’s big, strong, quick and can find the back of the net.

‘There’s a few of the finer details we need to work on, particularly how he makes his runs and how much he damages the back four.

‘One of my challenges to Kas is tell me which defender can live him when he gets going at full tilt. I don’t think there is many who can.

‘The challenge is for him to keep going on this upward trajectory and force himself into the reckoning.’

Yengi was withdrawn with 14 minutes left for Colby Bishop, moments after getting his second goal of the night from the penalty spot.

That led to some light-hearted words from Mousinho to the Aussie, as he left the pitch to applause from the 1,000-plus travelling fans.

Mousinho added: ‘To protect Kas we were going to bring him off.

‘He got the penalty and a couple of my coaching staff said he’s not going to be happy coming off on a hat-trick.

‘He was absolutely fine, but I said if you want your hat-trick put away the chance in the first half!