Kenny Jackett has urged his players to overcome a difficult Rochdale hurdle and ensure they remain on track in an exciting race for automatic promotion from League One.

The Pompey boss explained his side should not be complacent as they face a Rochdale side battling relegation at Fratton Park on Saturday, writes Ben Pett.

And the visitors have hit a run of good form recently with a new manager in charge so Jackett is aware they will be fighting for their lives.

He said: ‘There are no easy games and there won’t be an easy game this weekend either.

‘We’re looking at a Rochdale side with a new manager in a good run and they’ll be fighting for their lives.

‘We will be respectful and realise we have to work hard for every point we get, they are a team we will 100 per cent not underestimate.’

Pompey beat Wycombe last time out and are carrying great momentum following the Wembley win against Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final as well. The Blues sit just three points off Sunderland in second place in League One and are two points back from Barnsley in third with a game in hand.

But Jackett knows that with such a tight race his team have little room for error.

He added: ‘You look at a real good race at the top of the division and I’m pleased to say we are in it.

‘We need to get 90-plus points in total which doesn’t leave us a lot of room for error.

‘We must keep our foot to the floor and chase the promotion push as much as we can.’