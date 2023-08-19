Pompey were held to a hugely frustrating goalless draw on an afternoon which could have seen them top League One.
John Mousinho’s men weren’t good enough to break down a stubborn Cheltenham as the Fratton Park fixture finished goalless and was greeted with boos by some at the final whistle.
The match ran on almost 30 minutes late after a total of two linesmen had to be replaced following injury, including asking a qualified official from hospitality to step in during the second half.
So here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
Had nothing to do other than distribute the ball from the back. Maintained concentration well through long periods of inactivity, but this wasn’t a day for a home goalkeeper to be involved much. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Drew the keeper into his only save of the first half when the right-back’s volley was tipped around the post. Again the Blues’ most effective crosser from wide areas. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 7 - MOM
Agonisingly saw his 50th-minute header strike the inside of the far post and rebound to the keeper after Whyte cross. At the other end, defensively in complete control when asked of him. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Nature of the match meant he had plenty of touches on the ball, a role he is comfortable with. Defensively sound, reading the game well to tidy up on rare occasions Cheltenham challenged. Photo: Jason Brown