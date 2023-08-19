News you can trust since 1877
'Not quite gelling', 'Headed against post', 'No attacking spark': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Cheltenham

Pompey were held to a hugely frustrating goalless draw on an afternoon which could have seen them top League One.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 19th Aug 2023, 17:35 BST

John Mousinho’s men weren’t good enough to break down a stubborn Cheltenham as the Fratton Park fixture finished goalless and was greeted with boos by some at the final whistle.

The match ran on almost 30 minutes late after a total of two linesmen had to be replaced following injury, including asking a qualified official from hospitality to step in during the second half.

So here are our Pompey player ratings...

Had nothing to do other than distribute the ball from the back. Maintained concentration well through long periods of inactivity, but this wasn’t a day for a home goalkeeper to be involved much.

1. Will Norris - 7

Had nothing to do other than distribute the ball from the back. Maintained concentration well through long periods of inactivity, but this wasn’t a day for a home goalkeeper to be involved much. Photo: Jason Brown

Drew the keeper into his only save of the first half when the right-back’s volley was tipped around the post. Again the Blues’ most effective crosser from wide areas.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Drew the keeper into his only save of the first half when the right-back’s volley was tipped around the post. Again the Blues’ most effective crosser from wide areas. Photo: Jason Brown

Agonisingly saw his 50th-minute header strike the inside of the far post and rebound to the keeper after Whyte cross. At the other end, defensively in complete control when asked of him.

3. Regan Poole - 7 - MOM

Agonisingly saw his 50th-minute header strike the inside of the far post and rebound to the keeper after Whyte cross. At the other end, defensively in complete control when asked of him. Photo: Jason Brown

Nature of the match meant he had plenty of touches on the ball, a role he is comfortable with. Defensively sound, reading the game well to tidy up on rare occasions Cheltenham challenged.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Nature of the match meant he had plenty of touches on the ball, a role he is comfortable with. Defensively sound, reading the game well to tidy up on rare occasions Cheltenham challenged. Photo: Jason Brown

