The defeat was the home side’s first in 10 league games as they drop to ninth in the table and six points off the play-offs.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
Not called upon, but produced stunning double save in second-half stoppage time.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Kieron Freeman - 7
(Replaced by Michael Jacobs on 82 minutes): Showed attacking qualities with the cross for Hirst’s goal, but challenged in defence.
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Simply unbeatable in the air and a tower of strength.
Photo: The News
4. Connor Ogilvie - 7
Wasted glorious early chance, but defensively in control.
Photo: The News