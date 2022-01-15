Pompey lost 2-1 today at the hands of MK Dons.

'Not sharp enough in front of goal... Looked sluggish... exposed on occasions defensively' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from defeat to MK Dons

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 2-1 home defeat at the hands of MK Dons.

By Mark McMahon and Neil Allen
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 5:22 pm
Updated Saturday, 15th January 2022, 5:56 pm

The defeat was the home side’s first in 10 league games as they drop to ninth in the table and six points off the play-offs.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

Not called upon, but produced stunning double save in second-half stoppage time.

2. Kieron Freeman - 7

(Replaced by Michael Jacobs on 82 minutes): Showed attacking qualities with the cross for Hirst’s goal, but challenged in defence.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Simply unbeatable in the air and a tower of strength.

4. Connor Ogilvie - 7

Wasted glorious early chance, but defensively in control.

