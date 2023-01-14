Awful Pompey slipped further down the League One table with a 3-0 defeat at Bolton.
The second defeat in a week at the University of Portsmouth Stadium was fully deserved, turning in an even more dreadful display than Tuesday night in the Papa Johns Trophy.
Plenty of shocking Pompey displays – and here are our player ratings...
1. Josh Oluwayemi - 6
Handed his Football League debut yet perhaps one to forget after dropping Dempsey’s cross for Bolton’s second. Shame as dealt with other shots well, particularly second-half save from Dan Nlundulu.
2. Michael Morrison - 5
(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 66 mins. Defended solidly enough and can never be faulted for effort, but still part of an awful team display.
3. Sean Raggett - 4
Nowhere near last season’s form and played Charles onside for Bolton’s opener. How Blues desperately need him back to his best to turn this around.
4. Connor Ogilvie - 5
Always looks more comfortable in a back three and the pick of the centre-halves. Loves defending and it was a day when he had too, while showed versatility to drop to left-back midway in second half.
