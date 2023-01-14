News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Michael Morrison battles for possession in Pompey's defeat at Bolton. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

"Not the player of last season"..."Frustratingly erratic"..."Won't want to remember debut" - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from Bolton defeat

Awful Pompey slipped further down the League One table with a 3-0 defeat at Bolton.

By Neil Allen
13 minutes ago
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 5:13pm

The second defeat in a week at the University of Portsmouth Stadium was fully deserved, turning in an even more dreadful display than Tuesday night in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Plenty of shocking Pompey displays – and here are our player ratings...

1. Josh Oluwayemi - 6

Handed his Football League debut yet perhaps one to forget after dropping Dempsey’s cross for Bolton’s second. Shame as dealt with other shots well, particularly second-half save from Dan Nlundulu.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Michael Morrison - 5

(Replaced by Ryley Towler on 66 mins. Defended solidly enough and can never be faulted for effort, but still part of an awful team display.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 4

Nowhere near last season’s form and played Charles onside for Bolton’s opener. How Blues desperately need him back to his best to turn this around.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

4. Connor Ogilvie - 5

Always looks more comfortable in a back three and the pick of the centre-halves. Loves defending and it was a day when he had too, while showed versatility to drop to left-back midway in second half.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PompeyBoltonPortsmouthLeague OneNeil Allen