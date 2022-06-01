From left: Kyle Wootton, Matt Butcher, Morgan Whittaker, Kyle Joseph.

Notts County front man tops Portsmouth 'wanted list' - with Sunderland, Accrington, Swansea and Preston aces also scoring well among the Fratton faithful

The list of names linked with a move to Pompey this summer grows by the week as Danny Cowley's transfer window moves are anticipated.

By Mark McMahon and Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 7:00 am
Some are, no doubt, far-fetched as agents attempt to get their client's name out there.

But others are legitimate, with the Blues seeing them as feasible options that can help them push towards promotion next season.

In our latest Big Pompey Survey were identified 11 players who fit into the latter category and asked you to vote on who you would like to see arrive at Fratton Park this summer.

As always, you didn't let us down with your input.

So here it is, the new signings you would like to see Pompey make in the weeks ahead...

1. Ethan Erhahon - St Mirren

Percentage vote: 0.6%

Photo: Ian MacNicol

2. Morgan Whittaker - Swansea

Percentage vote: 1.6%

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Alex Gorrin - Oxford United

Percentage vote: 3.2%

Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers

Percentage vote: 3.2%

Photo: Harry Trump

