Some are, no doubt, far-fetched as agents attempt to get their client's name out there.

But others are legitimate, with the Blues seeing them as feasible options that can help them push towards promotion next season.

In our latest Big Pompey Survey were identified 11 players who fit into the latter category and asked you to vote on who you would like to see arrive at Fratton Park this summer.

As always, you didn't let us down with your input.

So here it is, the new signings you would like to see Pompey make in the weeks ahead...

1. Ethan Erhahon - St Mirren Percentage vote: 0.6%

2. Morgan Whittaker - Swansea Percentage vote: 1.6%

3. Alex Gorrin - Oxford United Percentage vote: 3.2%

4. Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers Percentage vote: 3.2%