And Owen Dale is revelling being back with Tom Lowery, both on and off the pitch.

The pair had laughed together after discovering the prospect of both arriving at Pompey this summer.

Dale was keen to end a frustrating time at Blackpool, where first-team involvement was diminishing under new boss Michael Appleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Lowery eyed fresh opportunities after turning down a new deal at Crewe and holding talks with Championship pair West Brom and Hull.

Starting out as eight-year-olds in the Gresty Road club’s Academy, they shared a dressing room and subsequently occupied the Railwaymen’s first-team together until Dale departed for Blackpool in September 2021.

Then Lowery arrived at Pompey in August – and two days later a familiar face joined him.

Dale told The News: ‘I’ve known Tom since around the age of eight when I started at Crewe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Dale (right) celebrates with Tom Lowery (left) after scoring Crewe's fourth goal in a 4-2 win over Swindon in December 2000. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

‘He’s from a lot closer to Crewe than me. I’m from Warrington, about 40 minutes away from each other, yet we’d see each other day in, day out for years and years and years.

‘Tom was from the year above, we would train together and often play together in games. Sometimes I’d step up, while, as scholars, obviously the two age groups were moulded together, so overall we’ve played a lot of football as team-mates.

‘The only time we’ve been apart from each other was when I signed for Blackpool. Even then it wasn’t really long and I’d seen him in between a few times before we came to Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We had kept in touch during that time, I’ve grown up with him and a lot of other lads from Crewe, which is a great place for young players and we all remain in contact.

‘He’d seen rumours of me joining Pompey and I had seen rumours of him joining Pompey and we spoke about it, but, at that point, we both knew we were coming here.

‘Admittedly it was a surprise when he first told me he was talking to Danny Cowley, the chances of both of us coming to the same club were quite slim, I reckon. That’s football, it’s a small world.

‘When he was announced first, I already knew I was on the way up, so I was buzzing for him – and soon after came down as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re close friends and it’s nice to have him around again. He’s a great player and I love playing with him.’

Predictably, the duo immediately paired up to be room-mates on Pompey away trips this season.

Although Lowery is presently troubled with a hamstring injury, so Dale may have to share with a new playing colleague for Saturday’s visit to Ipswich.

He added: ‘Tom’s easy and very laid back. He will chill and is easy to be around, not too full on when you are in the room with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘To be fair, I’ve never had a bad room-mate during my time in football, just in case any of them are reading this!’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad