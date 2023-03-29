Yet the promising winger could take to the international stage without actually having a club.

The 18-year-old is waiting to learn whether he possesses a Pompey future, with his contract scheduled to expire at the season’s end.

Although not having made an appearance for the Blues this season, he has enjoyed two successful loan spells with Bognor, totalling seven goals.

Meanwhile, his international career is flourishing, netting in Malta Under-19s’ 2-1 friendly win over Albania on Sunday.

It represented a third goal in eight appearances for the talented Bridgman, who made his international debut in May 2022 against Northern Ireland.

Despite hailing from Crookhorn, the pacy left-sided attacker qualifies through his grandmother.

And with Malta hosting the Under-19 Euro Championships from July 3-16, he could compete as a player without a footballing home.

Alfie Bridgman will represent Malta in the Under-19s Euro Championships in July - but there's uncertainty over his Pompey future. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Bridgman is among 13 Pompey players whose deals end this summer, including fellow Academy products Harry Jewitt-White and Dan Gifford.

It represents a nervy time for the former Purbrook Park School pupil, who made his Pompey first-team debut in January 2021 and has two appearances to his name.

Last summer he featured heavily in pre-season under Danny Cowley, scoring in the Blues’ 2-0 win over Qatar SC during a week-long training camp in Murcia, Spain.

However, the third-year scholar has been away from Fratton Park on loan this term, racking up important match minutes to aid his development.

In the meantime, he has established himself as an integral part of Malta’s Under-19s, who will compete in July’s Under-19 Euro Championships.

Having qualified automatically, they take their place among eight participants, including Portugal, Norway, Italy, Poland, Spain, Iceland and Greece.

The draw is scheduled for April 19, with the likes of England, France and Germany notable absentees.

England are the reigning Under-19 Euro Championships holders, following success for Ian Foster’s side over Israel last year.

However, the current crop last week suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Iceland, condemning them to second place in their group, thereby missing out.

