Connor Ogilvie is recalled to Pompey's side against Oxford United, replacing Clark Robertson. Picture: Robin Jones

The Blues boss has made five changes to the team which fought back from 3-0 down to draw to Fleetwood on Saturday.

Aiden O’Brien returns to the starting XI following his last-gasp leveller, along with Mahlon Romeo, Connor Ogilvie, George Hirst and Louis Thompson.

With Ronan Curtis serving a two-match ban, also dropping out of the side are Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Tyler Walker and Reeco Hackett.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hackett doesn’t make the 18-man squad, suggesting there may be an injury issue involved.

Joining Tunnicliffe, Walker and Robertson on the bench is fit-again Liam Vincent, who has yet to feature for the Blues since arriving from Bromley in June 2021.

Joining them on the bench are Jay Mingi and Harry Jewitt-White, without a Pompey League One outing between them.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hume, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, O’Brien, Hirst.

Subs: Webber, Robertson, Tunnicliffe, Walker, Vincent, Mingi, Jewitt-White.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron