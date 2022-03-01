Connor Ogilvie handed Portsmouth return as Danny Cowley overhauls side to face Oxford United
Danny Cowley has overhauled his Pompey side for this evening’s visit of Oxford United.
The Blues boss has made five changes to the team which fought back from 3-0 down to draw to Fleetwood on Saturday.
Aiden O’Brien returns to the starting XI following his last-gasp leveller, along with Mahlon Romeo, Connor Ogilvie, George Hirst and Louis Thompson.
With Ronan Curtis serving a two-match ban, also dropping out of the side are Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Tyler Walker and Reeco Hackett.
Hackett doesn’t make the 18-man squad, suggesting there may be an injury issue involved.
Joining Tunnicliffe, Walker and Robertson on the bench is fit-again Liam Vincent, who has yet to feature for the Blues since arriving from Bromley in June 2021.
Joining them on the bench are Jay Mingi and Harry Jewitt-White, without a Pompey League One outing between them.
Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hume, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, O’Brien, Hirst.
Subs: Webber, Robertson, Tunnicliffe, Walker, Vincent, Mingi, Jewitt-White.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.