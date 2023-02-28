News you can trust since 1877
Oh daddy - Miniesta is back! Portsmouth fans laud the return of favourite for Bolton Wanderers

Pompey fans have been reacting to the team news for tonight's clash against Bolton. Here’s a selection of those views as Tom Lowery returns to the bench.

By Jordan Cross
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Tom Lowery's long-awaited comeback has been pencilled in for the trip to Cambridge United on March 4. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Great to have Miniesta back best player for me

@rik_may

Oh daddy

@JackLJYeats

DanLewis1999

HES THE ONE FOR MEEEEEEE

Big Tom time

@celerybowl

Consistency love it

@murfprodigy

Sir Tom please

@Mtpfc7

Get why @Pompey unchanged so glad to see Lowery back after what seems forever ! Still wish lane would start in his right position needs a run in the team let's hope he comes on & makes impact Very tough game tonight be a marker of where we are under Mousinho Bolton are flying

@markjroser73

