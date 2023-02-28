Oh daddy - Miniesta is back! Portsmouth fans laud the return of favourite for Bolton Wanderers
Pompey fans have been reacting to the team news for tonight's clash against Bolton. Here’s a selection of those views as Tom Lowery returns to the bench.
Great to have Miniesta back best player for me
@rik_may
Oh daddy
@JackLJYeats
DanLewis1999
HES THE ONE FOR MEEEEEEE
Big Tom time
@celerybowl
Consistency love it
@murfprodigy
Sir Tom please
@Mtpfc7
Get why @Pompey unchanged so glad to see Lowery back after what seems forever ! Still wish lane would start in his right position needs a run in the team let's hope he comes on & makes impact Very tough game tonight be a marker of where we are under Mousinho Bolton are flying
@markjroser73