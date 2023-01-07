Oh god, Tottenham Hotspur are starting Kane AND Son - Portsmouth fans react to FA Cup team news
Pompey fans have been reacting to the FA Cup team news – here’s a selection of those views.
Oh Jesus. Kane & Son starting too
@Niall_Judge26
Reeco masterclass inbound
@PompeyMatt14
just seen the Spurs lineup for the Pompey game. Safe to say we’re finished
@oscarjackson__
Raggett captaining youse to the 4th round
@BHA_Toby7
You’re gonna tear our defence apart
@lixmthfc
BASSEYBALL
@danoreillyyy
Justice for Oluwayemi
@djliamh
Someone tell me how the pint machine works. Absolute wizardry #Pompey
@Woolfie_01