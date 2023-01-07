News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Oh god, Tottenham Hotspur are starting Kane AND Son - Portsmouth fans react to FA Cup team news

Pompey fans have been reacting to the FA Cup team news – here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 11:54am
Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son start for Spurs against Pompey
Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son start for Spurs against Pompey

Oh Jesus. Kane & Son starting too

@Niall_Judge26

Hide Ad

Reeco masterclass inbound

@PompeyMatt14

Most Popular

just seen the Spurs lineup for the Pompey game. Safe to say we’re finished

@oscarjackson__

Hide Ad

Raggett captaining youse to the 4th round

@BHA_Toby7

Hide Ad

You’re gonna tear our defence apart

@lixmthfc

Hide Ad

BASSEYBALL

@danoreillyyy

Hide Ad

Justice for Oluwayemi

@djliamh

Hide Ad

Someone tell me how the pint machine works. Absolute wizardry #Pompey

@Woolfie_01