Omar Bogle is out of Pompey’s squad for today’s visit of Coventry.

The on-loan striker collected an injury during his substitute appearance at Burton in the dramatic Good Friday victory.

That has earned a squad recall for James Vaughan, who takes Bogle’s place among the substitutes.

It represents the sole change from the 18-man squad on duty at the Pirelli Stadium.

Kenny Jackett has opted for an unchanged starting XI against Sky Blues, despite the impressive impact of Ronan Curtis from the bench at the Brewers.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Evans. Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Haunstrup, Vaughan, Morris, Curtis, Solomon-Otabor.