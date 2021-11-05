The Millwall loanee only arrived at Fratton Park on deadline day – but already the Blues winger has caught his eye and convinced him he’s playing alongside one of the top talents in League One.

Romeo is looking forward to many more games alongside the Republic of Ireland man in the months to come and striking a partnership down the right that can rival that of Lee Brown and Ronan Curtis on the opposite flank.

He knows that will take time.

In the meantime, though, the full-back is just happy to have Harness, who has netted five goals for Pompey this term, on his side – rather than playing against him.

‘I feel Marcus is one of the most exciting players in this league and his form of late has just shown that,’ said Romeo.

‘I think if he keeps pushing it on we’ll see even more from him even, although he’s already in great form at the minute.

‘We haven’t had loads and loads of game time together.

Pompey forward Marcus Harness. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

‘I think Accrington was one of the first times that we were in a four and he was directly in front of me but I think there’s a lot to come from us two.

‘New relationships will be formed by getting to know each other and how each other plays as well as finding out attributes, so I think it’s finally coming together and gelling.’

As well as Harness, Romeo is also a huge admirer of the Fratton faithful – and the Cowley brothers.

Both were key contributors to his decision to drop down to League One from the Championship.

However, he feels their efforts haven’t been accompanied by acceptable results on the pitch.

Romeo added: ‘I’ve been really buzzing about playing at Fratton Park and I actually didn’t believe there would be so many people here even on midweek games!

‘But it has been amazing, they’re so loud at home and away and they’re so passionate about the team.

‘It is a really good fan base and I am really enjoying playing football here.

‘I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

‘Danny and Nicky were one of the main reasons why I came down and I am really enjoying working under them.

‘I think the squad has definitely got the depth and the quality (to do better).