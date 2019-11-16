On this day in 2009, Avram Grant was backed to Pompey hit as he prepared to begin his role at Fratton Park.

Grant was set to start his Blues job as director of football in earnest after arriving at the club for a second time.

Avram Grant and Richard Hughes

The former West Ham boss was due to be given his work permit to allow him to take up his position after being brought in following Ali Al Faraj’s takeover.

Paul Hart was still in charge as manager as Grant readied to take up the position

Grant was tipped to be a success by one of the men who knows him best.

Richard Hughes worked closely with the former Chelsea manager when he first arrived at Pompey in 2006.

Hughes said: ‘I know Avram from when he was at the club before.

‘In time I’m sure he will bring great experience when he starts working.

‘I was joking with him when he first arrived about the fact that there is barely a handful of us left from when he was here before.

‘I’m sure he will take his time. He will watch and learn about the players at the club and he will assess the situation.

‘But he is the kind of person who will help the manager in any possible way he can. ‘I’m sure Avram’s influence will grow as he settles in at the club.

‘It will be down to the manager and his staff to decide how he wants Avram to fit into the plans once the work permit is resolved.

‘The players were introduced to Avram a couple of weeks ago, but we haven’t been told about his role.

‘That’s for other people to work out. All I know is that Avram has got very good experience, he has managed Chelsea to the final of the Champions League so he has plenty to offer the club in whatever role.’