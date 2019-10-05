We take a look back on what was making the front page of the Sports Mail on October 5, 1991...

Pompey produced a devastating performance to send Newcastle United crashing to bottom spot in the Division Two table.

The Blues eased to a 3-1 win over the 10-man Magpies in front of a crowd of 10,175 at Fratton Park.

John Beresford opened the scoring with a penalty after Darren Anderton was nudged off the ball by Alan Nielson in the 20th minute.

Newcastle defender Darren Bradshaw was sent off for dragging back Colin Clarke.

And five minutes before half-time Mark Stimson blasted into his own net for Pompey’s second.

Mick Quinn had a goal disallowed before Clarke netted Pompey’s third on 56 minutes.

Quinn then became the first player of the season to score against Pompey at Fratton Park in the 68th minute.

Southampton had to settle for a point at Oldham Athletic after Alan Shearer’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Nick Henry in the closing stages.

Tony Cottee scored all three goals in Everton’s 3-1 victory over Spurs at Goodison Park.

Division Two leaders Middlesbrough slumped to a 2-1 defeat at lowly Bristol Rovers.

But they remained top – two points clear of Ipswich Town, who beat Oxford United 2-1 at Portman Road.

Brighton & Hove Albion lost 4-2 against Sunderland at Roker Park with David Rush scoring twice for the home side.

AFC Bournemouth shared a goalless draw with Reading at Elm Park in Division Three.

The Dean Court club, losing £5,000 a week and £2.4m in debt, appointed Norman Hayward as chairman.

Scunthorpe United’s Mark Hine was sent off in the first minute against Hereford for violent conduct.

Former Pompey player Mick Tait was also sent off in Darlington’s clash against Bury.

In the Beazer Homes League, Waterlooville lost 2-1 at Dartford after taking the lead through Calvin Hore.

Havant came from behind to win 2-1 at Dunstable thanks to goals from Steve Tate and Matt Sherry.

And Gosport Borough won by the same scoreline against Braintree at Privett Park.

Bognor went down 3-1 at Enfield in the Diadora Premier League.

The Rocks handed debuts to 19-year-old goalkeeper Paul Thompson and striker Barry Burden.

In their Rugby World Cup clash with Japan, Scotland handed out a warning to their rivals by winning 47-3.

Meanwhile, Hampshire were beaten 18-9 by Cornwall in the ADT County Championship at Redruth.

Havant shrugged off the loss of seven players to county duty with a 23-7 victory over St Mary’s Hospital.