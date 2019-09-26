On this day in 2011, Bjorn Helge Riise was tipped to become a new darling of the Fratton faithful.

Steve Cotterill hailed the flexibility the Norwegian international's emergency loan arrival from Fulham would bring ahead of that night’s clash with Peterborough.

Riise would go straight into Cotterill's squad for the meeting with Posh at Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss made it clear he was still looking for two further additions, but didn’t see any arrivals coming through the door until after the international break, at least.

Cotterill was pleased to have landed Riise after the 28-year-old caught his eye while on loan at Sheffield United the previous season.

The Blues manager said: ‘He's a good footballer, a bundle of energy and has played for his country 30-plus times.

‘He's fit, strong and a bright footballer. He gives us good flexibility.

‘We kept our eye on him last year when we did well at Sheffield United.

‘We know we may have to chop and change the team in the coming games. We have a busy period coming up.

‘The size of the squad was 19 before he came in, including Marko (Futacs) and Ryan (Williams), who I don't anticipate playing massive parts this season. ‘

‘And we don't have (luke) Varney and (Dave) Kitson at the moment, so that leaves us with 13 outfield bodies.

‘In the Championship it would be difficult with that.

‘But with players like Riise it helps when they are versatile. ‘His versatility will help us. He's equally comfortable on the right or in the middle. He could probably play on the left, too.

‘He's trained with the players. He's been as good as any we've had on their first day in training. ‘We've got him until the first week in November, with a view to doing it longer.

‘He'll come in and be fine for us. ‘He's a good team player. The fans will like him.

‘He'll need a game or two to settle in but the fans will like him, for sure.'