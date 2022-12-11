The former Blues assistant joined the manager on his controversial trip along the M27 to link up at St Mary’s in December 2004.

It was a move which sparked a Fratton Park backlash as supporters vented their anger towards their former management team.

But speaking to The News in 2005, Smith revealed Redknapp’s decision to defect had left him wracked with regret.

And it had long been his dream to return to the scene of his greatest spell in football management.

He said: ‘Harry had a fantastic time at Portsmouth and I think he’s always, always regretted how it happened when he left.

‘He really wanted to go back there and put things right. That’s how I see it.

‘He had those regrets pretty early on to be fair. He used to speak to me about it all the time, so I know.

Jim Smith, left, with former Pompey manager Harry Redknapp in 2004 Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

‘It was nothing to do with Saints, they’re a good club with great facilities and have some good people there.

‘It’s just that you feel happier in some places than you do in others.

‘There’s a feeling inside, a gut instinct, which you only get at certain clubs.

‘I do not know how to explain it, you just know if it’s the right place for you.

‘Deep down Harry always wanted to be back at Portsmouth and I’m glad now he is.’

Redknapp returned to Fratton Park on December 7, 2005 – just over a year after he quit the club.

The Blues were in the Premiership's bottom three, six points adrift of West Brom, who were fourth from bottom.

But Smith was convinced Milan Mandaric has made the right appointment and believed Redknapp was the man to secure Pompey's top-flight survival.

He said: ‘Harry has got a massive task in front of him, an unbelievable one, but I think he is the right man for the job.

‘In football you don’t get jobs which are not difficult and he knows that.

‘The Premier League is the hardest league in the world so to put it right will be difficult.

‘But that’s what Harry wants to do and he will get a good response from the fans and players.

‘I saw Pompey against Wigan when they had a formation with one up front and people who looked out of position.

‘To me they didn’t appear to know what they were doing.