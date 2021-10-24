The Blues boss admitted he was thinking of an unbelievable bid to hijack the England superstar’s proposed loan switch to AC Milan.

Beckham’s planned move to Serie A for two months was the talk of the football world at the time.

The planet’s most recognisable footballer was weighing up joining Pompey’s then UEFA Cup rivals in January from LA Galaxy.

But Redknapp admitted he has giving serious consideration to making a bid for the then 33-year-old which would have went down as the coup of all coups.

He confessed it may be too late with Beckham close to agreeing a deal with the Rossoneri.

Redknapp hadn’t given up all hope, however.

Back in 2008, Pompey boss Harry Redknapp was exploring a move for David Beckham. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images

He told The News back in 2008: ‘I haven’t made an enquiry for David Beckham – but it has crossed my mind to.

‘If he is going to Milan it might be too late now.

‘But as a player on loan you’d have have to think about it.

‘I’d be interested in signing him. I’d take him, for sure.

‘Don’t tell me he can’t create goals for Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe still.

‘He is in great nick still and wants to play football. If he wants to come to the Premier League then fantastic.

'I’m sure we would not be the only ones up for going for him if he showed interest.

‘I might still do it tomorrow – I’m sure his missus would love shopping in Portsmouth instead of Milan!