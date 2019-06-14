Have your say

On this day in 2010, Pompey were preparing a north London raid to boost their battle to return to the big time.

The Blues had lined up loans deals to bring in Spurs pair Danny Rose and Kyle Walker for the new campaign.

And they were keen on adding defender Kyle Bartley from Spurs’ rivals Arsenal to swell the squad’s numbers.

Pompey’s coaches and scouts had assembled a hit-list of players who had the quality to maintain a concerted assault at returning to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The News understood both Arsenal and Spurs were willing to let their starlets come to Fratton Park.

And Pompey hoped to seal the loan deals once a CVA had been agreed.

A transfer embargo was still in place, but Pompey felt the trio of young rising stars offered the kind of talent the club were going to need in their ranks for the 2010-11 season.

Right-back Walker had made the breakthrough into the first-team set-up at Spurs.

He impressed on his Premier League debut against Pompey that April, as his side ran out 2-0 winners at White Hart Lane.

The 20-year-old spent most of the 2009-10 season on loan at Sheffield United, making 28 appearances in a fine campaign for the Blades.

He started his career at Bramall Lane before moving to the capital for an undisclosed fee and was then loaned back to his old side.

The England under-21 international was seen as the ideal player to fill the void left by Steve Finnan’s departure from Fratton Park.

Rose was highly thought of by then Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, who had been quick to heap praise on the 19-year-old.

The left-footed winger had been lauded for his attitude in training by Redknapp.

Pompey knew they are going to be short in wide areas, but the pacy Rose could help remedy that.

Bartley was another teenage talent who knew the Championship terrain.

Arsenal’s 6ft 3in central defender also spent the 2009-10 season with Sheffield United, where he made 14 appearances.

The 19-year-old had gained Champions League experience with the Gunners.

He started in their 1-0 defeat to Olympiakos in the group stages in December 2009.

Bartley started his career at Bolton.