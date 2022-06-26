The then Scottish champions wanted £5m for the 26-year-old.

Pompey were also expected to meet wage demands that matched the £32,000-a-week he earned at Celtic Park.

At the time, the free-scoring midfielder wanted to quit Celtic for the Premiership and was anxious to talk to the Blues.

A Celtic source told The News: ‘Portsmouth’s offer of £3.5m for Stiliyan Petrov has been immediately rejected because it is ludicrously low.

‘We’ve made it clear we do not want to sell Petrov, and that remains the case.’

Petrov’s agent, Tony McGill, said: ‘Stiliyan still wants to leave. He has made it clear he wants to play in the Premier League. He will talk to any clubs interested in him.

‘I’m not surprised Portsmouth are interested in him.

Former Pompey target Stiliyan Petrov played more than 200 games for Aston Villa following his £6.5m move from Celtic in 2006 Picture: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

'Portsmouth are revamping their side. But until Celtic accept their bid, he will remain a Celtic player.’

Pompey boss Harry Redknapp said: ‘I really like Petrov. He gets forward and scores goals.

'He’s a good all-round player, but there are a couple of other clubs interested.’

Petrov eventually signed for Aston Villa that summer for a £6.5m fee.

There, he linked up with former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill, who handed the Bulgarian a four-year deal.

Petrov spent seven years at Villa Park, scoring 11 goals in 2019 games.

Speaking at the time, Milan Mandaric warned Pompey would not be held to ransom just because they had cash.

Pompey’s then chairman slammed a £7m fee quoted for Steaua Bucharest midfielder Mirel Radoi.

Fratton Park’s co-owner confessed Pompey were interested in the Romanian skipper. But he warned the demands were in ‘dreamland’.

He said: ‘There is an interest in Radoi, but not at that price.

'There are lots of agents pushing up prices all over the place for players.

‘It’s living in a dreamland to think we will pay £7m for Radoi. That’s an awful lot of money.

‘We’re in discussions with a lot of players. Harry Redknapp wants to bring in a minimum of four or five.

‘But there are no firm conclusions. I don’t think anything will be done until after the World Cup.

‘I think we will see 70 per cent of the deals concluded in the early part of July, with the remaining 30 per cent before the season starts.’