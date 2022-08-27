On this day: Portsmouth transfer hopes shattered by Bolton as former Arsenal and Liverpool striker agrees £8m move

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey boss had been floored by the news of Nicolas Anelka’s £8m move to Bolton.

Redknapp’s close pal Sam Allardyce nipped in to land the Frenchman after the Blues’ summer-long chase for the striker hit the rocks.

It was the latest in a long line of disappointments for Redknapp, who was becoming increasingly despondent about his hopes of completing any significant deals that summer.

Obafemi Martins had joined Newcastle and the trail of Sulley Muntari had gone cold, despite the midfielder saying a move to Pompey was all-but complete.

Redknapp added a move for Egyptian striker Mido was not on the cards at the time as well.

Supporters had been desperate to see him shell out the millions they thought would be spent following Sacha Gaydamak’s arrival.

All the talk was of the Pompey boss having a £30m war chest to take into transfer battle.

So far he had brought in seven players, but the only money spent on fees had been the £1m paid to Manchester City for David James.

Some fans were now worried there is not the money to spend on players that was anticipated.

Speaking to The News at the time, Redknapp admitted he was gutted by his player hunt hitting yet another dead end.

He said: ‘Anelka’s going to be a great signing for Sam.

‘We tried with him and then we tried again.

‘We didn’t go back in for him at the last minute but when we did have another look it was still too late.

‘We’ve tried to buy a few players this year and not got them.

‘I don’t know anything about Mido. I’ve tried before but I’m not sure about that.

‘It’s frustrating obviously. Anelka’s going to be a top player for Bolton.

‘He would have done me, for sure. But that’s how it goes, I guess

‘In the end it hasn’t been easy, has it?

‘We need to improve the squad. We can all see that.

‘We need an injection of pace in the team in several positions.