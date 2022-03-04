One change: predicted Portsmouth XI to face Accrington as Cowley weighs up defensive and midfield selection issues

Danny Cowley’s men will look to make it five wins out of six at Fratton Park against John Coleman’s men.
Pompey may be limited in numbers, but there’s still a number of selection issues for Cowley to consider.
It’s a nip-and-tuck battle between Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie, if the Blues boss continues with a back three.
Meanwhile, Cowley has to decide if Louis Thompson has another start in him after 90 minutes against Oxford - and managing his fitness a consideration.
We’ve used our insight to name the 18-man squad we believe the Fratton faithful will see named tomorrow at 2pm.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.