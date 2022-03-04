One change: predicted Portsmouth XI to face Accrington as Cowley weighs up defensive and midfield selection issues

Danny Cowley’s men will look to make it five wins out of six at Fratton Park against John Coleman’s men.

Pompey may be limited in numbers, but there’s still a number of selection issues for Cowley to consider.

It’s a nip-and-tuck battle between Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie, if the Blues boss continues with a back three.

Meanwhile, Cowley has to decide if Louis Thompson has another start in him after 90 minutes against Oxford - and managing his fitness a consideration.

We’ve used our insight to name the 18-man squad we believe the Fratton faithful will see named tomorrow at 2pm.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu Bazunu will start every league game until the end of the season, injury permitting. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. RCB: Hayden Carter What a performace on Tuesday night as the loanee's stock continue to rise. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett Not only defending like his life depends on it, but now a goal machine, too! Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. LCB: Clark Robertson Captain missed out as Connor Ogilvie came in on Tuesday. Cowley could well favour what he views as Robertson's superior ball-playing skills against Accy. Photo: The News Photo Sales