The 21-year-old’s previous taste of football at any league level was as a substitute during a loan spell at Maidenhead.

However, buoyed by some impressive Papa Johns Trophy outings this season, he was named in Pompey’s side at Bolton following the departure of loanee Josh Griffiths.

It was a confident, encouraging showing by Oluwayemi, yet soured by dropping Kyle Dempsey’s cross which gifted the Trotters their second goal in a 3-0 win.

Nonetheless, Morrison, who played in front of the keeper at the University of Bolton Stadium, was impressed with the youngster’s overall showing.

He told The News: ‘Josh will be disappointed with how we conceded, but there are a lot of positives there. He played very well.

‘That’s the nature of being a goalkeeper isn’t it. You can have a great game, make one mistake and it’s all anybody ever remembers.

‘It took a long time for Josh to have that chance and I thought he played well in the game. His kicking was really good and he made some smart saves, but he’ll be frustrated with himself, certainly.

Michael Morrison has praised Josh Oluwayemi's Football League debut, despite his error for Bolton's second goal in Saturday's 3-0 defeat. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘When you have young goalkeepers you’re going to make mistakes. Unfortunately it was right at the beginning of the second half and made it an uphill battle for us.

‘Josh is a really good goalkeeper, though, he has a really good attitude and I have no problems playing in front of him.

‘He’s worked really, really hard in training and deserves the opportunity. Hopefully, for himself, he will have a chance to put it right, as such, and play again at Fratton Park.’

Oluwayemi had eight career appearances before Saturday’s trip to Lancashire, seven of which arrived in the EFL Trophy.

Yet the former Spurs youngster had to be thrust into Pompey’s first-team for league action during a difficult period for the club.

Morrison added: ‘It can be a difficult time for young players when the team is not doing too well, but sometimes that’s when they get the opportunity.

‘When things aren’t going well you change the team and sometimes these young players are fearless and don’t carry that pressure and stress.

‘It depends on the type of person. If you are young enough and good enough, let’s see you play.