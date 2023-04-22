News you can trust since 1877
'One of his best displays for club...', 'Huge plus point...', 'Had point to prove...': Neil Allen's player ratings for Portsmouth win over Accrington

Pompey returned to winning ways, yet it was hardly convinced as their season limps towards the end.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 17:36 BST

After four successive draws, Joe Pigott climbed off the bench to head home Michael Jacobs’ right-wing cross in the 75th minute to earn a 1-0 victory over Accrington.

It was a flat occasion, with frustration audible among the Fratton faithful, and here are our Pompey on-the-whistle player ratings…..

Paddy Lane battles to keep possession in the first half against Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Paddy Lane battles to keep possession in the first half against Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Paddy Lane battles to keep possession in the first half against Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown

Barely anything to do all afternoon. Although should be credited for positional sense, making sure he was in line with all Accrington’s long-range shots.

2. Matt Macey - 7

Barely anything to do all afternoon. Although should be credited for positional sense, making sure he was in line with all Accrington’s long-range shots. Photo: None

Always looking to drive forward and such an influential presence. Made little inroads in an attacking sense, but always reliable in defensive situations.

3. Joe Rafferty - 6

Always looking to drive forward and such an influential presence. Made little inroads in an attacking sense, but always reliable in defensive situations. Photo: National World

Suddenly in favour and clearly a player with plenty of ability. Strong, dominant and in the second half embarked on a tremendous run with the ball at his feet to create a chance for Lane.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - 7 - MOM

Suddenly in favour and clearly a player with plenty of ability. Strong, dominant and in the second half embarked on a tremendous run with the ball at his feet to create a chance for Lane. Photo: None

