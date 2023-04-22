Pompey returned to winning ways, yet it was hardly convinced as their season limps towards the end.
After four successive draws, Joe Pigott climbed off the bench to head home Michael Jacobs’ right-wing cross in the 75th minute to earn a 1-0 victory over Accrington.
It was a flat occasion, with frustration audible among the Fratton faithful, and here are our Pompey on-the-whistle player ratings…..
1. Portsmouth forward Paddy Lane during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 April 2023.
Paddy Lane battles to keep possession in the first half against Accrington. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Matt Macey - 7
Barely anything to do all afternoon. Although should be credited for positional sense, making sure he was in line with all Accrington’s long-range shots. Photo: None
3. Joe Rafferty - 6
Always looking to drive forward and such an influential presence. Made little inroads in an attacking sense, but always reliable in defensive situations. Photo: National World
4. Di'Shon Bernard - 7 - MOM
Suddenly in favour and clearly a player with plenty of ability. Strong, dominant and in the second half embarked on a tremendous run with the ball at his feet to create a chance for Lane. Photo: None