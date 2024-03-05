Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has pinpointed Pompey’s pivotal playmaker - and he wears gloves.

Will Norris’ comfort on the ball and excellent distribution have been instrumental in dictating the progressive playing style of a side dominating League One.

Such is modern football, a goalkeeper’s role has evolved, with the former Burnley man expected to build attacks from the back through his effective use of possession.

With 16 clean sheets so far - the highest in the top five divisions - Norris is certainly fulfilling his day job, putting in another strong display against Oxford at the weekend.

John Mousinho has praised Will Norris' distribution. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet the master of multi-tasking also sets into motion the Blues’ successful pattern of play.

Mousinho told The News: ‘As much as we try to keep clean sheets by pressing really high up the pitch with our nine and our two wide men, anybody that has watched us this season knows we attempt to start attacks from Will.

‘When Will is on form and playing well, he dictates a lot of our good play, whether that’s going short or longer. We feel we’ve got better control when we build it up from him.

‘I have the perfect example. One of the opportunities we had in the first half against Charlton was when he caught the ball and set Paddy off on the left wing with a sublime side-winding volley - and he does that time and time again.

‘There’s a reason why we leave goal kicks to Will, because we trust him in the middle of the six-yard box to see the pictures in front and to try to pick players.

‘Most of our attacks come from him. Partly that’s the way the modern game is going, but it’s going that way because it’s a much more effective approach, you keep control of the ball a lot more.

‘We’ve actually conceded a couple of times this season from going longer from goal kicks. People may not notice, but we conceded the second goal in the first Oxford game from a goal kick. We did the same against Northampton, we lost control of the ball.

‘Without going into too much technical detail, sometimes if sides are pressing really aggressively - and Will has no options - then we can go longer, that might be to Colby, Kas or somebody else.

‘But if he can find a pass and build out from the back, we have a bit of a structure in terms of how we try to work that as well. I want players to play what they see - and the goalkeeper is no exception.’

While injuries have devastated Mousinho’s squad, thankfully Norris has so far remained an ever-present in the league, with 36 appearances.

And Pompey’s boss regards the 30-year-old as one of the best goalkeepers in League One in terms of distribution.

He added: ‘I’m biased, but I believe his distribution, especially when he’s on song, is right up there with some of the best in League One.

‘He sets high standards and, when there’s an error, there are groans, I can be guilty of it myself sometimes. I expect every ball to be so accurate with Will because of what he’s done this season.