And the mercurial Pompey ace has been tipped to have a big campaign at Fratton Park, after committing his future to the club.

Jacobs agreed new terms this week, as he reached agreement to stay at PO4 for another 12 months.

Pompey didn’t take up the option they had on the 31-year-old, but negotiated a new incentive-based deal to extend his two-year stay.

The news was greeted with positivity among the Fratton faithful, after Jacobs came to the fore over the second half of the last campaign with some excellent showings.

That led to Danny Cowley admitting he got it wrong over the former Derby County and Wolves man after infrequent use over the first six months of the season.

Now the challenge is for Jacobs to maintain that form over the course of a full term.

Pompey skipper Clark Robertson has no doubt the winger’s talent is virtually unsurpassed in League One.

And he sees the 2022-23 season being a big one for the Blues talisman.

He said: ‘There’s not many better at this level than Crackers.

‘At what he does at this level he’s one of the very best, no doubt.

‘As a defender, if I’m playing the ball through the lines he finds the space so well.

‘He’s a really intelligent player and you just know when you give him the ball he’s going to look after it.

‘He will hold on to it and allow us defenders to get up the pitch.

‘I think he is going to be a big player for us next season, I really do.

‘Over the second half of the season when he was involved quite a lot you could see the quality he does have.’

Jacobs has spoken about the feeling of having ‘unfinished business’ at Pompey, as he weighed up his future amid interest from Mansfield and Northampton.

After a stop-start time at Fratton Park amid several injuries, that was a motivating factor for staying put for another campaign.

Robertson acknowledged that drive will be an asset, but feels it’s the kind of determination which has to be echoed around the squad.

He said: ‘I’m sure he’s going to be motivated.

‘He has that fire in the belly, but if you don’t have that you shouldn’t be at this football club.

‘Everyone who comes back for pre-season would have had a good seven or eight weeks off.

‘I think we will all be coming back raring to go.

‘Hopefully the boys will all be coming back in good shape.

‘When you have a good pre-season together, it’s a big help to starting well and achieving the ambitions we have here.