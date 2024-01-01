Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho blasted Nathan Thompson’s horror challenge on Christian Saydee branding it ‘one of the worst I have seen in football’.

The Stevenage defender was sent off in stoppage-time after connecting with the Pompey man’s face with a high flying tackle.

Saydee, who was left with a cut below his eye and ‘blood everywhere’, was immediately substituted, having been introduced from the bench earlier in the 2-1 victory at Fratton Park.

Nathan Thompson is sent off after his awful challenge on Christian Saydee. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Referee Charles Breakspear had already booked the ex-Pompey right-back, yet brandished a straight red card for the ugly incident.

And Mousinho was appalled with the challenge.

He told The News: ‘I thought it was one of the worst challenges I have seen on a football pitch - and I have been around the game for about 20 years.

‘Christian has a nasty cut between his nose and his eye. To be fair, the referee dealt with it and sent him (Nathan Thompson) off. It’s one of the most clear reds you will ever see in the game.

‘It’s one of those things we don’t like to see, but it’s happened, Christian will be fine, he’s a tough kid.

‘I’ve played against Nathan. Remember, I played here for Oxford when Alex Mowatt missed a penalty. I’m sure he didn’t mean it, but it wasn’t a great challenge.

‘Christian’s okay, a bit dazed, when you stick your head in there and get 4-5 studs underneath your eye, you are never in the best place. There’s a lot of blood.

‘It was the right decision to bring him off because it was a bad head injury and we didn’t know if we could stop the bleeding. When you take a whack like that the best thing is to make sure he is safe.’

The Blues’ medical team will now assess the full extent of the damage to Saydee's face.

Although Mousinho believes the former Bournemouth man will still be itching to declare himself available for next weekend’s trip to Cheltenham.

He added: ‘Christian is a really good lad, you can see that in the way he plays and how physical he is, he’s a big old boy and can look after himself.