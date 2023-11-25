Portsmouth are 16 games deep in the current League One season and currently sit top of the table ahead of their match with Blackpool at Fratton Park.

Despite topping the table, WhoScored's player ratings have just one Pompey star in their best XI of the season so far while second place Oxford United, fifth place Peterborough and seventh place Derby County all have multiple players in the side. Although he is the only representative, he is the higest rated player in the team with an overall average rating of 7.5 for the league campaign so far.