One Portsmouth star joined by Derby, Peterborough and Oxford players in League One team of the season so far - gallery

This is the best starting XI of the EFL League One season so far according to WhoScored

By Martyn Simpson
Published 25th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT

Portsmouth are 16 games deep in the current League One season and currently sit top of the table ahead of their match with Blackpool at Fratton Park.

Despite topping the table, WhoScored's player ratings have just one Pompey star in their best XI of the season so far while second place Oxford United, fifth place Peterborough and seventh place Derby County all have multiple players in the side. Although he is the only representative, he is the higest rated player in the team with an overall average rating of 7.5 for the league campaign so far.

Here is the EFL League One team of the season so far according to WhoScored ratings:

WhoScored rating = 7.2

1. Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

WhoScored rating = 7.1

2. Sam Long (Oxford)

WhoScored rating = 7.2

3. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United)

WhoScored rating = 7.4

4. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

