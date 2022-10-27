On Saturday the popular Irishman will be back on the south coast – seeking to kick-start a frustrating beginning to his Shrewsbury career.

There was disappointment among some of the Fratton faithful when O’Brien departed the Blues in the summer at the end of his six-month deal.

The ex-Millwall had announced his entrance by sliding in Ronan Curtis’ right-wing cross with his first touch after appearing as a substitute against Doncaster on his home debut in February.

His energy, work-rate, commitment, and stunning counter-attacking assist against Accrington in March swiftly won the hearts of supporters.

There was also O’Brien’s leveller five minutes into time added-on to seal a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down against Fleetwood after coming off the bench.

Although a new contract was tabled at the season’s end, there was a belief that Pompey never truly pushed hard to retain the attacker who netted five times in 17 matches.

Instead, Danny Cowley strengthened his striking pool by signing Colby Bishop for around £500,000 and recruiting Dane Scarlett (Spurs) and Joe Pigott (Ipswich) on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden O'Brien scored five goals in 17 games for Pompey last season, including against new club Shrewsbury. Picture: Joe Pepler

In the meantime, O’Brien moved to Shrewsbury on a two-year deal in July, yet has endured a difficult start.

The 29-year-old didn’t feature in pre-season for Steve Cotterill’s side and has totalled just 47 minutes of League One football so far this season.

His early impact was devastated by a hip problem, which required an operation following the first match of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having appeared off the bench in the season opener at Morecambe, O’Brien would be sidelined for the next 13 matches after going under the surgeon’s knife.

The former Sunderland man only returned to action at the start of this month and has since been named as a substitute in the Shrews’ last five league fixtures.

There has also been a start in a 1-0 loss at Stockport in the Papa John’s Trophy, although, crucially, he was able to complete the full 90 minutes.

Overall, O’Brien’s five League One outings have all come from the bench, including two minutes in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at league leaders Plymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That represented a third straight loss for Shrewsbury, prompting them to drop to 12th in the table after triumphing in three of their previous four matches.

Still, O’Brien can expect to receive a warm Fratton Park reception upon his return as he strives to register his maiden Shrewsbury goal.

And, whether in the starting XI or off the bench, the Fratton faithful can testify he remains a constant threat.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.