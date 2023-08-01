Aiden O’Brien made a favourable impact during six productive months at Fratton Park, with five goals and some whole-hearted performances.

However, head coach Danny Cowley’s reticence to make it a longer-term arrangement saw the Irishman join Shrewsbury in the summer of 2022.

The former Sunderland and Millwall forward has subsequently made eight appearances for the Shrews, while spent the second half of last season on loan at Gillingham.

Now the 29-year-old has signed for Sutton, joining the League Two outfit on loan until January.

It represents O’Brien’s fourth club in 14 months as he seeks regular first-team football with a U’s side which finished 14th last term.

‘He's gone on to have a great career with Millwall, Sunderland and Portsmouth as well as playing internationally, and I'm delighted to get the chance to work with him again.

Aiden O'Brien scored five goals during a successful six-month stay at Fratton Park in the 2021-22 campaign. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘He's mainly a striker, but can also play wide and will give us quality, and options, in our front line.’

O’Brien arrived at Fratton Park on deadline day in January 2022, cancelling his Sunderland contract in order to make the switch.

Signing on a short-term deal for the remainder of the season, he helped lift Cowley’s men as they rallied impressively from the start of February 2022.

A 2-1 home victory over Burton would kick-off a superb run of 10 wins and three defeats in their final 18 matches of the League One campaign.

O’Brien scored with his first touch on his Fratton Park debut in a 4-0 triumph over Doncaster and would total five goals in 17 appearances.

That helped create an immediate rapport with the Fratton faithful, who admired his energy, work-rate, and willingness to give everything to the Blues cause.

Having finished 10th, O’Brien was eager to remain, a preference echoed by many supporters, but Cowley opted to look elsewhere for reinforcements in the summer of 2022.

A new Pompey contract was offered to O’Brien, yet it was widely regarded as more of a token gesture, and instead he moved to Shrewsbury on a two-year deal.

Having featured eight times for the Shrews in an injury-hampered first half of 2022-23, O’Brien moved on loan to Gillingham in January 2023, going on to score twice in 14 appearances.