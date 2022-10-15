Now Bradley Lethbridge has joined Pagham as he seeks to rebuild a career which promised so much.

The 21-year-old has left Bognor on loan for the Wessex Premier Division club, a dual-registration which it is hoped will provide more match opportunities.

Lethbridge, who hails from Gosport, made three Pompey appearances in the EFL Trophy before his release in the summer of 2020.

Bradley Lethbridge celebrates scoring for Pompey at Oxford United in October 2019 in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Graham Hunt

Notably, he scored at Oxford in October 2019, after starting a Leasing.com Trophy encounter which finished in a 2-2 draw.

Gareth Evans, Ryan Williams, Andy Cannon, Ellis Harrison, Anton Walkes and Alex Bass were part of the same Blues side on that midweek evening at the Kassam Stadium.

Yet that proved to be the final Pompey outing for the youngster, who spent the remainder of the season on loan at Bognor.

Since then, Lethbridge has struggled with fitness and weight issues, despite being highly regarded and clearly possessing an eye for goal.

Bradley Lethbridge faced Pompey during pre-season, pictured here taking on Zak Swanson. Picture: Adam Holt

After joining the Rocks permanently in June 2020, then first-team coach Robbie Blake even tripped the attacker for a return to the Football League.

Lethbridge has now totalled 25 goals in 82 outings for Bognor over two permanent spells, while moved to Gosport in May 2021 and also spent time on loan at Portchester.

After returning for another stint at Nyewood Lane this summer, he lined-up against former club Pompey in a July pre-season friendly, with the match finishing 1-1.

However, he has subsequently made just two appearances for the Isthmian League Premier Division club, both coming off the bench, and has now moved to Pagham.

Under terms of the dual-registration deal, however, Lethbridge can still play for Bognor and was surprisingly named as an unused substitute for Blake’s side in a 1-1 draw at Enfield on Tuesday night.

Pagham are currently 18th in Wessex Premier, struggling against relegation, and lost 1-0 at Baffins Milton Rovers on the striker’s debut earlier this month.

The league is currently being led by Portchester, where former Pompey favourite Brett Pitman has netted 14 times so far this season.

