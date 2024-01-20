The Blues have recruited one player during the opening three weeks of the January window

John Mousinho is 'hopeful' of a new arrival next week. Picture: PA

John Mousinho is ‘hopeful’ of next week making his second January capture.

So far free agent Matt Macey has been the sole new arrival at Fratton Park in the opening three weeks of the transfer window.

The Blues have reiterated they expect their business to be completed closer to the February 1 deadline, dependent on Premier League and Championship clubs.

Inevitably that wait has proven frustrating for the Fratton faithful during a disappointing run of form, although it was back to winning ways on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at Fleetwood.

However, Mousinho believes they are closing in on a fresh face at Fratton Park during the forthcoming week.

He told The News: ‘Over the last couple of days you switch off from transfers to concentrate on the game, particularly with the change of shape and the work we did on Friday.

‘I know Rich (Hughes) and Phil (Boardman) have been doing plenty of work over the last couple of days, hopefully we can expect to see a player in the building next week, but I will catch up with Rich. Game day is for me.

‘It’s difficult on timescales, I don’t know what’s happening this week with fixtures and other games, so we’ll have to have a look at that. Sometimes you look at a player and think he’s possibly close to coming in and there’s injuries or suspensions.

‘It would be good to recruit, freshen things up and strengthen. We’ve obviously had to be patient, I know that’s a source of frustration, that’s fine, that’s how it is.

‘What we wanted to do was back the current squad to get results, we know we can do that, and try to add quality and players if we can.’

In addition to goalkeeper Macey, Josh Martin has extended his short-term deal for the remainder of the campaign.