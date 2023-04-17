And he is adamant the 23-goal striker should be crowned the Blues’ player of the season for his heroics.

Pack weighed in with an 82nd-minute equaliser to avoid defeat against Shrewsbury in a hugely disappointing 1-1 draw.

It represented a fourth draw in five matches as Pompey’s play-off aspirations have almost evaporated.

Bishop was unable to get on the scoresheet for a fourth successive match, having struck 19 goals in League One this season.

The second-highest league scorer is left-back Connor Ogilvie with five, which, for Pack, demonstrates the necessity for others to start helping out the overburdened forward.

He told The News: ‘Colby has been brilliant, definitely the shining light of the side, but we have to deliver more opportunities for him – and also help him.

‘When he doesn't score, can someone else chip in and provide the goals to help us win games? That's not my department, but collectively it’s something we have spoken about as individuals.

Marlon Pack has called on Pompey to stop relying on Colby Bishop so much. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Connor is our second-highest scorer. We have not been a high-scoring team, especially when Colby doesn’t get any, then we struggle.

‘He has been fantastic for whatever the transfer fee that was paid for him, he’s always a threat, a bit of a dual threat too.

‘Okay, he’s not the quickest, but he’s a willing runner, he holds the ball up. You don't get much more physical than Chey Dunkley in the league and that was a really good battle on Saturday.

‘He’s going to be a key member next season and we can’t rely on him too much.

‘I am not saying anything out of turn, the facts are there, we have to help him out a bit more and chip in as players to score more goals as well as providing goal-scoring opportunities.’

The player of the season awards will soon be allocated, including The News/Sports Mail trophy which Sean Raggett presently holds.

The likes of Joe Morrell, Joe Rafferty and Pack himself are legitimate candidates - but the midfielder is convinced one team-mate is head and shoulders above everyone else.

He added: ‘Colby is our player of the season, without a doubt.

‘If it was down to me, he would be a runaway winner, probably the most consistent from start to finish.

