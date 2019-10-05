Ronan Curtis has been omitted from Pompey’s squad for today’s clash with Doncaster.
The Irishman had started all eight previous League One fixtures this season – but has been dropped by Kenny Jackett.
Despite travelling with the squad, along with Andy Cannon, both find themselves out of the match-day 18 at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Instead, Jackett has opted for Gareth Evans on the left flank, one of three changes to the team which beat Bolton last weekend.
Fit-again Lee Brown returns at left-back for Brandon Haunstrup, following six weeks out with an Achilles injury.
While Marcus Harness starts on the right-hand side of midfield in place of Ryan Williams.
Pompey will field a 4-4-2 system, employing Brett Pitman and John Marquis as a twin strikeforce.
Meanwhile, former Doncaster defender Paul Downing is recalled to the squad, named on the bench.
Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Harness, Close, Naylor, Evans, Pitman, Marquis.
Subs: Bass, Walkes, Haunstrup, Downing, Williams, Harrison, McCrorie.