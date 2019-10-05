Have your say

Ronan Curtis has been omitted from Pompey’s squad for today’s clash with Doncaster.

The Irishman had started all eight previous League One fixtures this season – but has been dropped by Kenny Jackett.

Despite travelling with the squad, along with Andy Cannon, both find themselves out of the match-day 18 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Instead, Jackett has opted for Gareth Evans on the left flank, one of three changes to the team which beat Bolton last weekend.

Fit-again Lee Brown returns at left-back for Brandon Haunstrup, following six weeks out with an Achilles injury.

While Marcus Harness starts on the right-hand side of midfield in place of Ryan Williams.

Pompey will field a 4-4-2 system, employing Brett Pitman and John Marquis as a twin strikeforce.

Meanwhile, former Doncaster defender Paul Downing is recalled to the squad, named on the bench.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Harness, Close, Naylor, Evans, Pitman, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Haunstrup, Downing, Williams, Harrison, McCrorie.